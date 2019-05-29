CNN’s New Day: ‘Unpatriotic’ Trump Could Have Been ‘Fast Friends’ With Pol Pot (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump made a recent trip to Japan over the Memorial Day weekend to discuss trade with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. While he was there, he went to Twitter and made some controversial remarksregarding former Vice President Joe Biden.

On the Tuesday edition of CNN’s New Day, both hosts and guests were livid at Trump’s remarks. Host Alisyn Camerota said that this is something that they “gloss over…the President being critical of some things,” but she needed to call a “timeout” on this one. CNN contributor and New York Times op-ed columnist Frank Bruni agreed with Camerota’s sentiment and told the panel and the audience that they needed to “deplore” this.

Bruni escalated the discussion when he said that Trump and former Cambodian dictator Pol Pot, a man responsible for genocide, would have been “fast friends” – READ MORE