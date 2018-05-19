CNN’s Navarro Says Nazis Call Others Animals, Forgets She Called Trump an Animal

The most biscuit-taking response to this whole non-issue had to come from Ana Navarro, however. Most of you know her as the woman who apparently used to be a Republican strategist but now just comes on TV to screech about the perfidies of Trump.

She had a hot take on the “animals” quote, because of course she did. And, to make things even better, it involved both Nazis and slaveholders.

Trump is in very bad company.

Nazis referred to Jews as “rats”.

Slave-owners viewed slaves as sub-human animals. https://t.co/HMXDWSrNRu — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) May 17, 2018

Yes, apparently, if you call anyone an animal — no matter what they’ve done — you’re some sort of moral admixture between Martin Bormann and Calvin Candie. Nobody who ever calls anyone an animal, even if they’re a brutal murderer, deserves a place in the public arena.

Should Donald Trump drop out of the race? Yes. He should drop out of the human race. He is an animal. Apologies to animals. — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) October 10, 2016

Yes, apparently, Navarro thinks Trump is lower than an animal and should drop out of the human race. So, by her own standards, she’s apparently no better than a Nazi or a slave owner. – READ MORE

