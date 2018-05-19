True Pundit

CNN's Navarro Says Nazis Call Others Animals, Forgets She Called Trump an Animal

The most biscuit-taking response to this whole non-issue had to come from Ana Navarro, however. Most of you know her as the woman who apparently used to be a Republican strategist but now just comes on TV to screech about the perfidies of Trump.

She had a hot take on the “animals” quote, because of course she did. And, to make things even better, it involved both Nazis and slaveholders.

Yes, apparently, if you call anyone an animal — no matter what they’ve done — you’re some sort of moral admixture between Martin Bormann and Calvin Candie. Nobody who ever calls anyone an animal, even if they’re a brutal murderer, deserves a place in the public arena.

Yes, apparently, Navarro thinks Trump is lower than an animal and should drop out of the human race. So, by her own standards, she’s apparently no better than a Nazi or a slave owner. – READ MORE

CNN's Navarro Says Nazis Call Others Animals, Forgets She Called Trump an Animal

This kind of hyperbole proves exactly who Navarro is.

