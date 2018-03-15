CNN’s Mudd: ‘I Wouldn’t Stoop to Wipe My Ass’ With House Intel Report (VIDEO)

CNN Counterterrorism Analyst Phil Mudd became a bit unhinged when discussing the preliminary report released by Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee drawing their investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential Election to a close, arguing that the Trump campaign did not collude with Russia. Appearing on CNN’s The Situation Room Monday night, Mudd went off the rails, saying “If this report were written on toilet paper, I wouldn’t stoop to wipe my ass with it.”

Mudd’s profanity should not come as that much of a surprise; neither should CNN’s embrace of profanity in general. Following the report that President Trump described poor countries as “sh*thole countries” during a meeting with a bipartisan group of Senators focusing on immigration, Mudd declared himself a proud “sh*tholer.” He also used various racial slurs, including the N-word, while trying to make the point that America has not become any less racist over the past half century.

CNN’s frequent use of the word “sh*thole” in the days following the President’s alleged remark led Fox News Host Sean Hannity to brand the network “The S***hole Network.” The network used the word 195 times the day after the news first broke.– READ MORE

