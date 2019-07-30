CNN’s Lockhart: Anyone Voting for Trump Is a ‘Racist’ (VIDEO)

Appearing as a guest on New Day Sunday, liberal CNN contributor Joe Lockhart claimed that anyone who votes for President Donald Trump in 2020 is a “racist” no matter what their reasons are for doing so.

His comments came during a discussion of President Trump attacking Maryland Democratic Congressman Elijah Cummings over the poor conditions that exist in his Baltimore-based district in response to the Maryland Democrat attacking the President over the treatment of illegal immigrant children.

At 6:09 a.m. Eastern, after liberal contributor Kirsten Powers commented that Trump and his advisors must believe the President’s “voters” are “racists” because he has recently been critical of several minority Democrats in Congress, host Victor Blackwell brought up Lockhart’s recent tweet accusing all Trump voters of racism – READ MORE