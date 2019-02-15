 

CNN’s Lemon: Wall Designed to ‘Blatantly Stir Up Fear of People of Color, of Brown People’

Addressing the new “compromise” pertaining to border security, CNN Tonight host Don Lemon reiterated a tired old talking point Monday night in attempting to smear the wall as racist; arguing that the purpose of the wall is “to blatantly attempt to stir up fear of people of color, of brown people.”

He also invoked a phrase used by colleague Chris Cuomo, who argues that President Trump is “trying to scare people” by talking about “the brown menace.”

As Lemon delivered his opening monologue, President Trump was holding a rally in El Paso.  Lemon accused the President of lying about the effectiveness about the wall in El Paso before reiterating his earlier talking point; describing the wall as “a campaign promise that depends on stirring up fear of people of color.”

Not surprisingly, Lemon played a clip of Trump from when he announced his presidential bid campaign, focusing on the part of the speech where President Trump went after some Mexican immigrants.- READ MORE

