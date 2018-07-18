CNN’s Lemon Doubts We Can Continue to Call Trump the President

Following President Trump’s Monday press conference with Vladimir Putin, CNN had worked themselves into a maddening rage. So much so, that by the time they got deep into their prime-time lineup hours later, their programming resembled a DNC campaign planning session or telethon rather than an objective news organization.

On CNN Tonight, the melodramatic Don Lemon questioned if the American people could continue to identify Trump as the President. “Can we still call President Trump the leader of the free world? Can we still call him the leader of the United States,” he angrily asked. “He has gone from snarling alpha dog in Brussels, blasting our allies, to Putin’s lapdog in Helsinki.”

He lauded Tuesday’s cover of the New York Daily News which depicted PRESIDENT Trump (yes, emphasis mine) shooting Uncle Sam in the head with the words “Open Treason” emblazoned above. “There have been so many moments over the past year and a half where we all thought that “this is madness.” But this time is different. This is not just Trump-being-Trump. This is something no president in repeat memory has done,” Lemon decried.- READ MORE

