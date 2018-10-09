Politics
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins’ Ugly Past Resurfaces, Network Refuses To Respond
Multiple nasty tweets and previous writings from CNN’s Kaitlan Collins resurfaced on Sunday that contained homophobic slurs and condescending views towards members of the LGBT community as well as an arrogant attitude towards those Collins’ viewed as lower than herself.
The Log Cabin Republicans, a pro-gay Republican group, called out CNN over recently discovered tweets from their White House reporter containing gay slurs and showing her discomfort around members of the LGBT community:
Past tweets reveal @CNN reporter @kaitlancollins called people “fag” and was uncomfortable around lesbians.
cc: @CNNPR @mdornic @SamFeistCNN @DavidChalian pic.twitter.com/psicXjeHJR
— LogCabinRepublicans (@LogCabinGOP) October 7, 2018
https://twitter.com/iheartmindy/status/1049171871432888320
CNN refused to respond to a request for comment about Collins’ tweets and past writings, which are relevant given the fact that CNN regularly uses people’s old tweets to smear them and get them fired from their jobs. – READ MORE
