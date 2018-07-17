CNN’s Josh Rogin Tries To School Trump On Finland And Ends Up Owning Himself

CNN’s Josh Rogin tried to fact check President Donald Trump on Finland, but it turned out he needed a fact checker of his own.

“Trump told the Finnish President Just now he enjoyed spending time with him at the NATO summit. Finland is not part of NATO,” Rogin tweeted Monday.

While Finland is not technically a part of NATO, it is part of NATO’s Partnership for Peace, “a programme of practical bilateral cooperation between individual Euro-Atlantic partner countries and NATO,” according to the organization. NATO Partnership for Peace members can take advantage of NATO benefits, such as civil emergency planning and disaster response, but have a contract between that specific country and NATO rather than being a part of the alliance overall. Even though Finland is not in NATO, the country is part of the larger NATO infrastructure of alliances.

Rogin acknowledged this in a later tweet and wrote that “Finland is a member of NATO’s Partnership for Peace.” – READ MORE

Did something get into the water at the New York Times? Because the latest from their Editorial Board – which “represents the opinions of the board, its editor and the publisher,” is entitled:

Trump Got From NATO Everything Obama Ever Asked For

It begins:

Now that the smoke has cleared from the NATO summit meeting, the most tangible result is apparent: President Trump advanced President Barack Obama’s initiative to keep the allies on track to shoulder a more equitable share of NATO’s costs. Mr. Trump even signed on to a tough statement directed at Russia. For once he saw eye to eye with his predecessor. –New York Times

To be sure, the Times dings Trump for bruising a few EU egos (while making his Chief of Staff John Kelly cringe during a particularly blunt public excoriation of Germany), and they rebuke the President for suggesting the US might withdraw from NATO if military spending targets aren’t met by member nations. At the end of the day, however, the New York Times just gave President Trump massive credit for achieving significant progress on a longstanding dispute over fairness and commitments. – READ MORE

