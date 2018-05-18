CNN’s John King: ‘There is No Public Evidence of Collusion’ (VIDEO)

CNN’s John King was pretty definitive when talking about what is known about the Mueller investigation on Thursday, telling his panelists “[t]here is no public evidence of collusion.”

“There is no public evidence of collusion,” he repeated. “Especially involving the president.” – READ MORE

