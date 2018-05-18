Politics TV
CNN’s John King: ‘There is No Public Evidence of Collusion’ (VIDEO)
CNN’s John King was pretty definitive when talking about what is known about the Mueller investigation on Thursday, telling his panelists “[t]here is no public evidence of collusion.”
“There is no public evidence of collusion,” he repeated. “Especially involving the president.” – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
The CNN host said that there was only evidence of contacts with Russians, which were more "stupid" than criminals.
ntknetwork.com