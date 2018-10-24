CNN’s Jim Acosta: Trump Is a ‘Deceptive, Dishonest Person,’ His Rallies Make Me ‘Depressed’

CNN White House reporter Jim Acosta said that covering President Donald Trump’s rallies makes him “depressed” during a panel at an event in New York Monday.

“If you want to ask me what makes me most depressed about my job, it’s covering the rallies. It gets to the larger point of what it’s like covering the President of the United States, and in particular Donald Trump,” Acosta said, according to AdWeek.

“In many ways the danger is not what Trump is doing to America, the danger is how America is changing under Trump,” he added. The CNN reporter also said that Trump was a “deceptive, dishonest person” and “the original birther in chief.”

Acosta also said that seeing Trump "whip people up at rally after rally after rally is the most depressing thing I've ever seen, as a journalist."