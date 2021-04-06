CNN’s Jim Acosta Says Reporters Are Suffering With ‘Post-Trump Stress Disorder’

CNN reporter Jim Acosta says journalists are all suffering from “post-Trump stress disorder” following the former President’s departure from the White House.

NEW: CNN’s Brian Stelter and Jim Acosta discuss their struggles with “post-Trump stress disorder,” and admit that journalists are having a hard time finding interesting content with Trump no longer in the White Housepic.twitter.com/BHwlYWalPY — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 4, 2021

Brian Stelter, the media analyst for the network, asked Acosta how he felt covering President Biden in his term’s early stages.

“I think we’re all dealing with some post-Trump stress disorder, other than that ‘Happy Easter’ he was saying in those statements a few days ago,” Acosta said, referencing a message the former President sent out this past weekend.

“Happy Easter to ALL, including the Radical Left CRAZIES who rigged our Presidential Election, and want to destroy our Country!” Trump said. – READ MORE

