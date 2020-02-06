CNN’s Jim Acosta: Rush Limbaugh Has ‘History of Derogatory Comments About African-Americans’

CNN White House Correspondent Jim Acosta claimed Tuesday night that conservative talk radio pioneer Rush Limbaugh had a “history of making derogatory comments about African-Americans,” without evidence.

Acosta, appearing live from outside the White House, told CNN that President Donald Trump had insulted African-Americans in his State of the Union Address by awarding the Medal of Freedom to Limbaugh.

He then made his inflammatory claim about Limbaugh: Yes, the president had some heartwarming moments during this speech, but he was also engaging in some deeply divisive rhetoric aimed at immigrants, aimed at Latinos. And while, yes, he was trying to make appeals to the African-American community, it can’t be forgotten he was awarding the Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh, who has a history of making derogatory comments about African-Americans. And so I think, you know, overall it’s a wash.

Acosta did not explain what the president’s “deeply divisive rhetoric” was, nor did he provide any proof of his accusations about Limbaugh. – READ MORE