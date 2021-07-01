CNN’s Jake Tapper Loses 75% of His Audience in Just Six Months

“CNN’s ‘The Lead with Jake Tapper’ has shed a staggering 75% of its audience since the liberal network experienced a January spike in viewers,” reports Fox News.

Between May 31 and June 23, Tapper, a proven liar, and fabulist averaged only –LOL –708,000 viewers during his 4 p.m. ET hour. That’s down from 2.8 million in January.

By comparison, Fox’s dreadful Neal Cavuto walloped Tapper with an average of 1.1 million viewers during this same hour.

Between the first and second quarter of the year, Tapper lost 49 percent of his viewers.

Tapper’s second hour (5-6 p.m. ET) averaged only 799,000 viewers between May 31 and June 23. Fox’s The Five averaged 2.6 million viewers during this same hour, which means Tapper’s taking a jaw-dropping 229 percent beating.

CNN’s Jake Tapper is a joke. https://t.co/NbYeaVXR2k — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 9, 2020

None of this is surprising. Tapper was once one of the most respected journalists in the business. Then, just like Chris Cuomo and Alison Camerota, for money and fame, he sold his soul and integrity to CNNLOL chief Jeff Zucker, and now he’s the punchline in every joke about pompous self-regard, seeing yourself as the hero of your own story, and using the military to hide from criticism.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --