CNN’s Jake Tapper: ‘Christmas is probably not gonna be possible’ this year

Large indoor gatherings are discouraged in the battle against the viral disease

CNN “State of the Union” host Jake Tapper suggested during a Sunday interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci that Christmas is “probably not gonna be possible” this year as medical experts warn of COVID-19 spikes caused by widespread indoor holiday gatherings.

Case numbers for COVID-19 continue to rise in several states across the country, tampering the hopes of millions of Americans seeking to restore a sense of normality with the upcoming holidays.

Dr. Fauci, who serves as the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday that even with widespread distribution of a vaccine, the public “can’t abandon fundamental public health measures,” specifically social distancing and mask-wearing.

“You can approach a degree of normality while still doing some fundamental health things that synergize with the vaccine to get us back to normal,” Fauci said.

CNN’s Jake Tapper this morning: “Christmas is probably not gonna be possible.” pic.twitter.com/z56ifNCr3G — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 15, 2020

Tapper noted that based on Dr, Fauci’s recommendations, which are expected to extend into the “the second or third” quarter of 2021, “Christmas is probably not gonna be possible.” – READ MORE

