CNN’s Don Lemon: ‘You Are The Bad Guy’ If You Criticize Parkland Gun Control Activists (VIDEO)

“CNN Tonight” host Don Lemon declared on his show Monday night that anyone who criticizes the Parkland student gun control activists is “the bad guy.”

His comment was made during a back and forth with one of the show’s few right-leaning commentators, Tara Setmayer, who pushed back on some of the “radical” rhetoric of the Parkland students who have repeatedly described the NRA and Republicans as having blood on their hands for the horrific mass shooting at their school. In reference to the March For Our Lives protesters, Setmayer said some of their rhetoric was “too much for law-abiding gun owners.”

“Some of the rhetoric coming from the Parkland kids is too much,” she said, in a moment highlighted by Newsbusters. “I just think that some of them saying that the NRA has the blood of children on their hands—” she began before Lemon cut her off. – READ MORE

