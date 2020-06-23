CNN’s Don Lemon claims he doesn’t know bartender who is suing him for sexual assault

CNN host Don Lemon is denying that he ever met the bartender who is suing him for sexual assault.

Court papers obtained by Daily Mail show that Hamptons bartender Dustin Hice, 39, filed a lawsuit against Lemon last August claiming that the 54-year-old CNN host assaulted him at Murf’s Backstreet Tavern in Sag Harbor in July of 2018. Hice has claimed in the lawsuit that Lemon stuffed his hand down the front of his own shorts, rubbed his genitals obscenely, removed his hand, and tried to make the bartender smell his fingers.

Hice alleges that Lemon asked him, “do you like p***y or d**k?” while “shoving his fingers into Hice’s face with aggression and hostility.” Lemon responded to the lawsuit earlier this month through his attorneys, claiming that Hice is a “complete stranger” to him.

In a letter sent to Judge Steven Locke, Lemon’s lawyers asked that Hice’s claims of negligent infliction of emotional distress be dismissed, as both sides had reached an agreement. They would now like the entire case to be thrown out of court.

In newly filed court papers, Lemon admitted to visiting the tavern in the past, but he “denies any allegation that mischaracterizes any interaction he may have had” with Hice. However, Hice said earlier this year that the fact that Lemon is a supporter of the #MeToo movement makes him even more of a hypocrite because of his own “‘vile, disgusting, lewd and inhumane” behavior. – READ MORE

