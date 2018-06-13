CNN’s ‘Cuomo Prime Time’ Bombs in Debut

CNN’s much-hyped new program Cuomo Prime Time finished dead last among the three major cable news networks in the 9 p.m. hour during its first week on the air.

Even worse for CNN, the program was down 9 percent from the network’s programming compared to the same week one year ago. And Friday’s viewership was down 23 percent from the shows Monday debut.

Cuomo Prime Time badly trailed Hannity on Fox News and the Rachel Maddow Show.

In the advertiser-coveted age 25-54 demographic Cuomo’s show averaged 377,000 viewers compared to 519,000 for Maddow. – READ MORE

