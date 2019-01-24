CNN’s Cuomo Bashes Covington Kids as ‘Victims of Their Own Choices’ (VIDEO)

Demonstrating that he had no problem with picking on children, CNN’s raging Chris Cuomo ended Tuesday’s Prime Time by taking shots at the Covington Kids by suggesting they were “victims of their own choices.” While chiding the students for wearing MAGA hats, Cuomo also proved his willingness to disregard the truth and peddled the lies of agitator Nathan Phillips. Cuomo aided in pushing provably false claims Phillips was trying to defuse the situation.

Despite claiming he wanted to give the Covington Kids “a little leeway” because they were young, Cuomo claimed Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann escalated the confrontation “into a standoff.” “That was not a good choice. Was it legal? Sure,” he condescendingly added.

He oozed that discontent for Sandmann while claiming “the man, Nathan Phillips, apparently wanted to diffuse the tension and walked up to do exactly that.” That is a LIE. What the video of the incident showed was that Phillips went to the kids, not the Black Hebrew Israelites who were shouting racist slurs, and targeted Sandmann for harassment. On top of that, Phillips’s account of what happened has shifted constantly (and still is) and was not at all corroborated by the video.- READ MORE