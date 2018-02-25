CNN’s Cillizza: Armed Deputy Who Did Nothing to Stop Parkland Massacre a ‘Good Guy’

CNN’s Chris Cillizza described an armed deputy who stood by and did nothing while 17 students were massacred as a “good guy.”

“When the shooting started … there was an armed deputy on duty at the school — someone tasked, specifically, with keeping the students inside safe,” Cillizza writes, adding, “He was outside when the first shots were fired. And he stayed there for four minutes as the shooter murdered 17 people.”

Incredibly, just two paragraphs later, Cillizza says of the deputy, “There was a good guy with a gun just outside the school when the bad guy with a gun started murdering people. The good guy with the gun wasn’t the solution. He didn’t stop it.” [emphasis added]

Cillizza is hoping to rebut the truth that “Only a good guy with a gun can stop a bad guy with a gun,” but to declare this deputy a “good guy” is laughable. – READ MORE

