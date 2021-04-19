CNN’s Chris Cuomo: ‘White People’s Kids’ Need To ‘Start Getting Killed’ For Police Reform To Happen (VIDEO)

CNN host Chris Cuomo said on Friday that police reform in the U.S. will not happen until “white people’s kids start getting killed.”

Chris Cuomo is one of the dumber TV partisans. Here he dramatically attempts to explain what it’ll take for white people to back radical police reforms he likes: more white kids must be shot by police (though CNN often ignores stories they can’t turn into stories about racism). pic.twitter.com/aoSs3c2vQy — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) April 18, 2021

Cuomo made the remarks in the context of a couple of recent police shootings where suspects did not comply with law enforcement or attempted to run.

“And you know what the answer is. You really do. You don’t like it. I don’t like. It scares me. Shootings, gun laws, access to weapons? Oh, I know when they’ll change,” Cuomo said. “Your kids start getting killed. White people’s kids start getting killed. Smoking that doobie that’s actually legal, probably in your state now, but they don’t know what it was, and then the kid runs, and then ‘Pop! Pop! Pop! Pop!’ Cop was justified.”- READ MORE

