CNN’s Chris Cuomo urges Americans to ‘get woke’ while denouncing border wall

CNN’s “New Day” co-anchor Chris Cuomo told a critic to “get woke” while denouncing President Trump’s border wall during a 30-plus tweet session on Twitter Tuesday morning.

The liberal CNN star started his social media onslaught by asking, “Is the wall worth holding up a deal on daca and tps and budget? hundreds of thousand of lives in the breach….is that realized?”

Cuomo’s initial tweet was met with criticism from some of President Trump’s supporters and one of them called the morning show co-anchor “out of touch,” which resulted in Cuomo quickly responding with his point of view.

“You think the wall is the answer? you know the majority of illegal stays are from legit visa overstays right? that most come by plane right? #GetWoke you are being sold a solution that defies facts,” he wrote.

If you’re not familiar with far-left hipster vocabulary, the term “woke” essentially means to be aware of current political affairs – so perhaps Cuomo is attempting to reach younger viewers since “New Day” finished 2017 outside of the Top 30 cable news programs among the key demo. – READ MORE

CNN made fun of President Donald Trump on Tuesday using both hands to take a drink of water during his speech a day earlier.

Alisyn Camerota said Trump’s drinking moment during his remarks on the country’s national security strategy grabbed social media’s attention Tuesday morning, comparing it to how Trump drank with both hands a month ago.

“That is the sippy-cup grip that you’re using right now,” Cuomo said. – READ MORE

