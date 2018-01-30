CNN’s Chris Cuomo Tried To Shoot Some Fake News — Raj Shah Played Goalie Like A Boss (VIDEO)

CNN’s Chris Cuomo missed some key facts during a Monday morning interview with White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah.

During the wide-ranging interview, Cuomo and Shah discussed a report from The Washington Post that claimed President Donald Trump asked acting FBI director Andrew McCabe who he voted for in the 2016 election.

Elsewhere in the interview, Cuomo claimed that there exists a transcript of former secretary of state Hillary Clinton’s interview with the FBI about her use of a private email server.

“They didn’t even take a transcript,” Shah correctly said. – READ MORE

Immediately following President Trump’s Friday speech before business leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, CNN had the usual knee-jerk reaction to find something to complain about.

Despite the abundance of stories of how Trump’s tax plan has aided dozens of big companies in passing on their saved money to their employees, CNN refused to give Trump credit for the positive economic growth.

CNN International host Christiane Amanpour not only disagreed that Trump should be taking credit for the economy, but claimed that “most” people agreed that President Obama was really the one responsible:

“There’s no doubt that the Davos crowd loves the corporate tax cuts, loves the stock market, loves the fact that the economy is doing well. Most will say that the U.S. economy is building on the Obama years, building out of where it was going since the financial crush,” she claimed. – READ MORE