CNN’s Chris Cuomo: Russian ‘Election Hacking’ Is an ‘Act of War’

On Monday’s Edition Of Cnn’s New Day, Chris Cuomo Repeatedly Accused The Russian State Of Waging “war” Against America Via “election Hacking” In 2016. He Offered His Analysis While Reporting From Helsinki, Finland, In Anticipation Of A Meeting Between President Donald Trump And Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Cuomo said “meddling” is an insufficiently severe word to describe “election hacking.”

“The big, ugly white elephant in the room will be the U.S. election hacking,” said Cuomo. “We’ve been calling it meddling, but I’m trying to stay away from the word because it’s just way too mild. This is an act of war.”

Cuomo further framed his narrative of “election hacking” as “the truth”: “How does [Donald Trump] raise the act of war of the hacking and different attacks during the U.S. election when Vladimir Putin knows damn well that President Trump doesn’t really believe the truth and doesn’t put a whole lot of stock in the event itself?” – READ MORE

