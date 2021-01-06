CNN’s Chris Cuomo mocks Marco Rubio’s faith: ‘Mr. Bible Boy’ has ‘Bible quote for every moment’

CNN host Chris Cuomo mocked Sen. Marco Rubio’s faith on Monday, referring to him as “Mr. Bible Boy” and saying “he’s got a Bible quote for every moment, he just never speaks truth to power or acts on any of it.”

Cuomo and fellow CNN host Don Lemon, who are both labeled as news anchors despite regularly offering anti-conservative opinions, have made a habit of defending Democrats and bashing Republicans during their nightly handoffs.

VIDEO – Lemon, Cuomo: Raffensperger Is a Man of Faith While ‘Bible Boy’ Marco Rubio Never Speaks the Truth https://t.co/sltJKgcgHx — Grabien (@GrabienMedia) January 5, 2021

Monday was no different, as Lemon moved his wedding ring to his pinky and attempted to impersonate a combination of President Trump and a stereotypical mob boss to mock the recently leaked phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Lemon then dropped the faux accent and praised Raffensperger as a “man of faith.”

“I learned about it tonight as I was watching CNN, he is a man of faith and he’s relying on his faith and that’s why he could sit there and, just, very stoically say, ‘I’m sorry Mr. President, you’re wrong,’” Lemon said. – READ MORE

