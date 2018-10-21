CNN’s Chris Cuomo invites Gianforte to body slam him (VIDEO)

CNN host Chris Cuomo on Friday invited Rep. Greg Gianforte (R-Mont.) to body-slam him after he condemned President Trump‘s praise for the Republican congressman, who pleaded guilty to assaulting a reporter last year.

“There is no question about what he did being wrong and illegal,” Cuomo said of Gianforte body-slamming Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs in 2017. “But the president celebrated him at a rally … Why does Trump praise bullies? Time and again, he celebrates punks who go after the little guy,” he continued.

"Everything Gianforte did is weak, OK?" Cuomo later added. "He attacked someone who wasn't a threat, was at every disadvantage, Gianforte showed no control, no confidence, no respect for his office or his constituents or for the law. He is weak. And if he doesn't like it, he can come body-slam me as well. I welcome it."