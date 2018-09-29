CNN’s Chris Cuomo Investigates: ‘Was Brett Kavanaugh Known at Yale as a Virgin?’ (VIDEO)

Cnn’s Chris Cuomo Asked A Female Classmate Of Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh If He Was “known At Yale As A Virgin” In A Thursday Evening Interview.

The far-left anchor for the cable news channel asked this embarrassing question of Lynne Brookes, who attended Yale with Kavanaugh.

“I don’t believe it’s disqualifying to have partied in high school or in college,” Cuomo said. “But him telling the truth about himself is a more relevant standard. Was Brett Kavanaugh known at Yale as a virgin?”

Brookes, who was obviously caught off guard by the inappropriate and personal question, could only respond: “I have no idea.” – READ MORE

It’s been suggested that if Kavanaugh has nothing to hide he would be open to such an investigation. It didn’t appear that he himself is opposed per se to such an investigation — he said he would do what the Committee wanted — but he also didn’t say the magic words “open an FBI investigation.”

That aside, there are certainly political and practical reasons for Republican lawmakers not to pursue the FBI option, according to an FBI expert familiar with a Single Scope Background Investigation (SSBI).

Andrew Bringuel, a now-retired FBI Agent Supervisor Instructor and Researcher at the FBI Academy’s Behavioral Science Unit with more than 27 years of experience, told Law&Crime that SSBIs like the one being requested by Democratic lawmakers take a while. The typical one takes 7 months.

“The reason GOP and Kavanaugh might not want an FBI Investigation is because a typical SSBI takes 7 months,” he explained. “Even expedited it may take more than a month or two, which of course drags into the mid-terms.”

Let’s do the math. If an FBI investigation were to be opened today and it took 7 months, that’s the end of April 2019. Well after the mid-terms, and fast approaching 2020.

If it took “more than a month or two,” indeed this drags into the mid-terms, after which time the vote on Kavanaugh might very well be even more in jeopardy. – READ MORE