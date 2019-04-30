CNN’s Chris Cuomo: Antifa Is ‘A Good Cause’ (VIDEO)

CNN’s Chris Cuomo argued on Monday night that the violence-embracing far-left group Antifa was “a good cause,” and was immediately met by pushback from the two contributors who he had on for the segment.

CNN’s Chris Cuomo says Antifa is “a good cause” pic.twitter.com/mCMgoyPszQ — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 30, 2019

“You can talk about Antifa, I’ve watched them in streets protesting in different situations, OK?” Cuomo said. “There are certainly aspects of them that are true to a cause, that is a good cause, they want social justice, they want whatever they want in that context.”

“Not Antifa,” CNN’s Rob Astorino responded. “Antifa’s .”

“Chris, Antifa is not a good cause,” CNN’s Steve Cortes fired back. “Antifa does not have good aims, Antifa wants power, wants political power, taken through force. That’s what Antifa is all about.” – READ MORE

