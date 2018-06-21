True Pundit

CNN’s Chris Cillizza not OK with Trump saying the media is helping smugglers and traffickers

Posted on
During a speech to a small-business group in Washington, Trump said the “fake news” reports about children being separated from their families at the border are aiding human traffickers.

“They are helping these smugglers and these traffickers like nobody would believe,” Trump said of the media. “They know exactly what they’re doing.”

The president accused news outlets of covering child separations more than congressional hearings about an inspector general report about the Hillary Clinton email probe “because those hearings are not good for them.”

“The whole thing is a scam,” he told members of the National Federation of Independent Businesses.

Too far? CNN’s Chris Cillizza thinks so, but his tweet didn’t exactly provoke the response he was likely looking for. – READ MORE

Trump might be over the line, but the media is doing all it can to steer immigration policy during his term.

