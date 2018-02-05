CNN’s Brian Stelter: ‘This Week Sean Hannity Won and the Rest of America Lost’ (VIDEO)

Sunday on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” while discussing the fallout from the release of the FISA memo alleging abuse by the Justice Department, host Brian Stelter said Fox News host Sean Hannity “won” while America “lost.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Fox News’ Sean Hannity called on Friday for Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election to be “disbanded immediately” after the release of a memo showing purported FBI surveillance abuse.

“Mueller’s investigation is and has been a witch hunt from the very beginning,” Hannity said. – READ MORE

A controversial memo that shows alleged U.S. government surveillance abuses is a “devastating blow” to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, according to Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

The memo, which was released on Friday by Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee, contains a number of allegations, including that the FBI and Justice Department relied on the infamous anti-Trump dossier to secure FISA surveillance warrants to spy on at least one member of the Trump team.- READ MORE