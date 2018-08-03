CNN’s Brian Stelter: Trump Leading ‘Hate Movement’ Against MSM (VIDEO)

Cnn Media Reporter Brian Stelter On Wednesday Accused President Donald Trump Of Leading A “hate Movement” Against Establishment Media Reporters.

Discussing the Trump supporters who heckled CNN reporter Jim Acosta on Tuesday evening before Trump’s rally in Tampa, Florida, Stelter told CNNI’s Hala Gorani, “I think what we are increasingly seeing from the president and his aides and his allies is a hate movement against the American press.”

“When you look at the behavior around Jim Acosta and some of the other reporter at these rallies, you really do see a hate movement,” he insisted.

More and more, "hate movement" seems like the proper term. Trump and some of his allies are promoting a "hate movement" against the American press. pic.twitter.com/s5C3eFZgJg — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 1, 2018

Stelter said Trump is not just telling his supporters to ignore or not believe the legacy media. Instead, Stelter claimed, Trump’s “really telling people to hate journalists. He’s telling people that journalists are the enemy—literally the enemies of the people.”– READ MORE

CNN host Brian Stelter offered a scathing assessment of President Trump‘s close relationship with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Sunday, describing a relationship that he said is both highly unprecedented and “weird.”

“When Hannity’s off the air he gossips with Trump and gives advice about who to hire,” Stelter said on CNN’s “Reliable Sources.” “So let’s just underscore how weird this is. No TV host has ever had this kind of relationship with a U.S. president before.”

"No TV host has ever had this kind of relationship with a US president before … Sure, Obama had big fans on MSNBC, but … no one ever thought Keith Olbermann was Obama's 'shadow Chief of Staff'": @BrianStelter on the relationship between Trump and Fox's Hannity pic.twitter.com/C46vYLryA8 — Reliable Sources (@ReliableSources) July 8, 2018

Stelter then broadened his criticism to include Fox News as a whole, saying that the conservative network’s support for Trump signals a sort of “merger between a culture-war TV station and a culture-war president.” – READ MORE

CNN’s Brian Stelter unintentionally legitimized President Donald Trump’s attacks on the media’s credibility when he claimed during a panel discussion that the president was “poisoning the American people” and that the American people have been “infected by the poison.”

CNN's Brian Stelter claims that Trump is "poisoning the American people," and that the American people have been "infected by the poison." pic.twitter.com/kSbf6ftAhk — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) July 6, 2018

Stelter, who made the comments while speaking at the Aspen Ideas Festival last week, said, “President Trump is poisoning the American people, a subset of the American people that have been infected by the poison, it is getting worse every day and we’re going to reckon with the consequences for decades.” – READ MORE

