CNN’s Bizarre Blackout On Democrats’ Farrakhan Scandal

CNN has refused to inform its audience of a growing scandal tying prominent Democratic politicians and activists to Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, a notorious racist and anti-Semite.

At least eight Democrats are known to have met with Farrakhan, who routinely calls Jews “satanic” and has said that white people “deserve to die.”

CNN has bizarrely ignored the growing scandal, even as other establishment media outlets, including The New York Times, ABC News, CBS and The Washington Post, have now begun to cover it.

CNN has published zero articles outlining the new evidence of relationships between Farrakhan and Democratic politicians, as of this article.

CNN’s on-air coverage of the Farrakhan scandal has been limited to a one-minute segment on Jake Tapper’s “State of the Union,” and one question that Wolf Blitzer posed to Ellison at the end of an interview in February. Aside from those two brief instances, the Farrakhan scandal has been entirely missing from CNN’s on-air coverage. – READ MORE

