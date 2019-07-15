CNN’s Axelrod Rips Buttigieg: Blacks Doing Worse Under His Leadership (VIDEO)

CNN’s David Axelrod slammed Democrat presidential candidate and current South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg on Friday, noting that blacks have fared worse under his leadership in South Bend.

CNN’s David Axlerod highlights how African-Americans are doing worse in South Bend under Pete Buttigieg. pic.twitter.com/Bvcth58jzM — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 12, 2019

“Axe, Pete Buttigieg says he’s not interested in winning without black support,” CNN’s John Berman said. “The fact of the matter is he can’t win without black support.”

“Absolutely cannot. Absolutely cannot. African-Americans are about a quarter of the Democratic primary electorate,” Axelrod responded. “Once you clear those early states of Iowa and New Hampshire, they come into play. And in South Carolina, 60 percent of the voters will be African-American. So, as a practical matter, he has to solve this problem or he’s going to go back to South Bend.”

“And that is a problem,” Axelrod continued. “South Bend itself is a bit of a problem for him because even though he has this very far-reaching Douglass Plan to try and fight systemic racism in this country, there are troubling issues back home about police staffing, which African-Americans dropped by half under his watch, and on city contracting, where African-American — where minority businesses have done rather poorly in sharing in the business of the city, even though 40 percent of the city is black and Hispanic. These are questions that I asked him.” – READ MORE