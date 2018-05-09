CNN’s April Ryan hit for saying Melania Trump is ‘not culturally American’

Critics are slamming CNN contributor April Ryan for suggesting that First Lady Melania Trump is “not culturally American” when discussing the “Be Best” campaign to combat cyberbullying on Monday night.

“This is a first lady who is not culturally American, but she is learning the ways and this is not just an American issue. These are not just American issues,” Ryan told “OutFront” host Erin Burnett. “These are international issues. Cyberbullying is an international issue. Social media is international and also the opioid addiction issue, so it’s not just here, but it’s abroad as well.”

CNN did not respond to a request for clarification.

The first lady was born in Slovenia but has been an American citizen since 2006 and has lived in the country since 1996.

NewsBusters Managing Editor Curtis Houck told Fox News that “Ryan showing that she’s anything but a journalist” and is more of a liberal advocate.- READ MORE

