CNN’s Andrew Gillum Tells Joe Biden It’s A Mistake To Underestimate China

CNN political commentator and former Florida gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum warned Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden against underestimating China Friday on CNN’s “New Day.”

Biden expressed skepticism over President Donald Trump’s claims about China during a speech Wednesday in Iowa, and said they shouldn’t be considered America’s competition.

“China is going to eat our lunch? Come on, man. They can’t figure out how they’re going to deal with the corruption that exists within the system,” Biden said. “I mean, you know, they’re not bad folks. But guess what they’re not — they’re not competition for us.”

“I don’t think it’s smart to underestimate the role China plays on the global stage,” Gillum replied.

Gillum said the U.S. must adapt to an ever-changing system of global competition and fight to stay atop the world’s superpowers.

“We’re no longer competing against one state over another. We’re now competing globally, and that means we’ve got to resist being arrogant about the United States being able to stay permanently on top,” he said.

“Every day we have to wake up fighting to ensure that we remain on top, and that means by adopting real policies that protect the U.S. economy and, again, I think this is an area of debate that is worth having. And I think Vice President Biden probably, if given the opportunity, will go deeper on his analysis there, and we the voters will make a decision about which we agree with.”

