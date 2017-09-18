True Pundit

Politics TV

CNN’s Ana Navarro: ‘JERK’ Trump ‘Drives Me Crazy’ With Tweets (VIDEO)

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

CNN’s Ana Navarro called President Trump a “jerk” for retweeting a fake gif of Trump hitting Hillary Clinton with a golf ball on “State of the Union” Sunday.

WATCH:

Navarro said, “This is the part that drives me crazy.” – READ MORE

CNN’s Ana Navarro: ‘JERK’ Trump ‘Drives Me Crazy’ With Tweets [VIDEO]
CNN’s Ana Navarro: ‘JERK’ Trump ‘Drives Me Crazy’ With Tweets [VIDEO]

CNN's Ana Navarro called President Trump a "jerk" for retweeting a fake gif of Trump hitting Hillary Clinton with a golf ball on "State of the Union" Sunday. WATCH: Navarro said, "This is th
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • PatriotPride

    It’s called TDS – Trump Derangement Syndrome. It requires a red pill to get over it.