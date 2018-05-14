CNN’s Amanpour: Trump Is a ‘Grave and Existential Threat’ to the Press (VIDEO)

CNN senior media reporter Brian Stelter kicked off Sunday’s Reliable Sources by complaining about a tweet President put out last week citing a Media Research Center study, which found 90 percent of evening network coverage of the President was negative. Of course, CNN took issue with the facts and put together a lineup of media figures to beat up on the President for criticizing them. Among the group was CNN Chief International correspondent Christiane Amanpour, who wasted no time in lashing out at President Trump and denouncing his favorable attitude towards Fox News.

“I have been talking about this ever since the President was elected, even before he was inaugurated, I made a big speech at the Committee to Protect Journalism in November of 2016, warning American journalists that there was now a grave and existential threat to their work,” Amanpour declared after Stelter asked her about how the President’s comment about pulling press credentials was heard around the world.

Amanpour admitted that she didn't really think President Trump would reject anybody's press credentials, but that didn't stop her from fantasizing about how the media would rise up if it were to happen