CNN’s Acosta Regrets the Media Are Not More Hostile to Trump

The liberal media are certainly not “the enemy of the people”, as President Trump often suggests, but they do operate as though they’re part of an opposition party in how viciously they cover him. Now, during a vomit-inducing interview with his CNN colleague Brian Stelter to promote his new book The Enemy of the People, CNN chief White House correspondent and showboater Jim Acosta said he regretted how the media wasn’t more hostile against the President.

Towards the end of the “Reliable Sources” interview, Stelter wondered: “Do you have any regrets? Do you have any regrets? You said some White House aides do. Do you have any regrets?”

“Do I have any regrets? You know, I wish at times that the press had been a bit more in solidarity with one another. And standing up to this White House and saying listen, ‘You know, the President can’t call us the enemy of the people. We’re not going to go along with that,’” Acosta declared. “I think we’ve missed some opportunities here and there to challenge that.” Notice he’s not talking about reporting here, but rather confronting the President about nicknames. – READ MORE

