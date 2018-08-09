CNN’S ACOSTA DINGED BY THE ATLANTIC FOR ‘PERFORMANCE JOURNALISM’

The Atlantic, in a Tuesday op-ed written by Todd Purdum, accused CNN’s chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta of contributing to the “debased ritual of performance art that the White House briefing has become.”

Acosta, Purdum argued, has been in the news recently because of the manner in which he asks questions more often than because of the questions he asks.

“The last thing Trump — or the press, or the public — needs is another convenient villain in the performative arena of the long-running reality show that is his administration. Acosta’s broadside blurs the line between reporting and performance, between work and war, at a time when journalists have a greater obligation than ever to demonstrate that what they do is real, and matters — and is not just part of the passing show.”– READ MORE

This month Acosta aired his hurt feelings concerning the Trump administration’s accusation that Acosta and his fellow journalists were peddling “fake news.”

“It is not fair. It is not fair. It is not just. It is un-American to come out here and call the press the enemy of the people,” Acosta said, according to Business Insider.

Woods sought to educate Acosta about how reporters should behave in a free society:

Dear Jim, of course the press is not the enemy of the people. Unbiased, honest, responsible journalism is a bulwark of free society. Vain, narcissistic, biased blather is not journalism. You are, sir, are not a journalist, but you are the enema of the people. @Acosta @PressSec — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 3, 2018

“Unbiased, honest, responsible journalism is the bulwark of free society. Vain, narcissistic, biased blather is not journalism.” – READ MORE

