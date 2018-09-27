CNN’S ACOSTA DEMANDS FEMALE JOURNALIST GET TO ASK QUESTION AT TRUMP PRESSER

Acosta received a question from the president at a press conference at the United Nations in New York City on Wednesday. Before asking his question, Acosta demanded that the next question go to one of his female colleagues in the press corps.

“If you don’t mind, after I’m finished if … one of our female colleagues could go after me that would be great,” Acosta said.

Trump appeared confused and asked, “What does he mean by that?”

Acosta explained, "It would be great if a female reporter asked you a question about this issue," referring to the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

During a press briefing at the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York, Mr. Acosta asked U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley if she ever heard of such discussions taking place inside the Trump administration.

“I have never once been in the White House where that conversation has happened,” Mrs. Haley said. “I’m not aware of any Cabinet members that are even talking about that. It is completely and totally absurd. No one is questioning the president at all.”

Mr. Pompeo added that he also had never heard any such discussion within the administration about invoking the 25th Amendment, which allows for a president to be removed by his own Cabinet under extraordinary circumstances.

“I find the question ludicrous,” Mr. Pompeo said. “I’ve never heard anyone talk about it, whisper about it, joke about it in any way. I’ve been in a lot of meetings with a lot of senior officials from this government.”

He also chided Mr. Acosta for claiming Mrs. Haley was the “only person” at the press conference that had been in the Trump administration “since the beginning.”

“Fact check: I’ve been with the administration since the beginning, too,” Mr. Pompeo said. “That’s relevant. But I’ll add — no discussion with me about the 25th Amendment anywhere, either — so you can now report that two senior leaders have said that your question was ludicrous.” – READ MORE