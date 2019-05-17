CNN Wrongly Claims Woman Shot By Police Was Pregnant

In a couple of reports that aired on Tuesday, CNN repeated claims that a woman who was shot and killed by a Texas police officer was pregnant, but, unlike the three broadcast networks, CNN never got around to informing viewers that an autopsy revealed that the woman was lying to the police officer about being pregnant as she resisted arrest.

On Tuesday morning at 10:14 a.m. Eastern, CNN host Jim Sciutto teased the upcoming segment: “Truly a disturbing police-involved shooting near Houston, Texas, captured on video. An officer kills a woman who can actually be heard on the video shouting. ‘I’m pregnant.'”

A few minutes later, Sciutto read a second plug: “A woman who said she was pregnant shot and killed by a police officer in a Texas apartment complex. Their deadly encounter caught in a disturbing video.”

At 10:31 a.m., the news network spent three minutes on the story, with Sciutto showing video clips taken by an unidentified witness showing the officer trying to arrest the woman, Pamela Turner, because there were warrants for her arrest. As she resisted, she shouted, “I’m pregnant!” – READ MORE