CNN: Will Trump’s July Fourth Rally ‘Foam at the Mouth’ With Calls ‘for Violence?’ (VIDEO)

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on Monday fretted that Donald Trump’s proposed involvement with the nation’s Fourth of July celebrations could result in a “foaming at the mouth” call “for violence.”

The New Day talked to Josh Dawsey of the Washington Post and worried, “What kind of speech would he give? Would he give a presidential speech or would he give one of these sort of ‘foaming at the mouth’ speech that we sometimes see at the rallies where they clamor… where people in the crowd clamor for violence?”

The CNN journalist lamented the impact that Trump could have on the Fourth of July: “You say that President Trump wants to Trumpify the Fourth of July. What will that look like?” – READ MORE