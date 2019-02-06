CNN: Why Are Adam Levine’s Nipples Fine for Air, But Janet Jackson’s Are Not?

Of All Things To Mention During Their Super Bowl Recap, Cnn Took Time To Include The Concern Over Nipple Equality Expressed By Some Viewers On Twitter.

It seems that the aggrieved nipple justice warriors were offended that Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine could flash his chest on national television, yet Janet Jackson could not. This prompted CNN to ask the question: “Why are Adam Levine’s nipples fine for air, but 2004’s “wardrobe malfunction” made Janet Jackson a pariah for years?”

Why are Adam Levine's nipples fine for air, but 2004's "wardrobe malfunction" made Janet Jackson a pariah for years? That's the question some fans are asking after the #SuperBowl: https://t.co/X3faRZNY0m pic.twitter.com/xoCq0xKkhG — CNN (@CNN) February 4, 2019

In its Monday morning recap, the cable news outlet seemed outraged that Maroon 5 singer Levine “molted” throughout the show until he was shirtless.

“Levine slowly molted throughout the halftime show, shedding a jacket, then another jacket, and finally a tank top until he was bare-chested in front of God and Big Boi and everyone,” CNN wrote.

“This didn’t sit well with some fans,” CNN intoned, “who wondered why Adam Levine’s nipples were apparently fine for air while 2004’s Nipplegate made Janet Jackson a pariah for years.”- READ MORE