CNN Welcomes Back Legal Analyst Who Left After Masturbating On Zoom Call

On Thursday, CNN welcomed back legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin, who had been fired from The New Yorker after he was caught masturbating on a Zoom call with his colleagues last October. Toobin took a leave of absence from CNN after the incident, which was first reported by Vice.

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota started by saying, “I feel like we should address what’s happened in the months since we’ve seen you, since some of our viewers may not know what has happened. So I guess I’ll recap: I’ll do the honors.”

“Help yourself,” Toobin offered.

Camerota stated, “Okay. In October, you were on a Zoom call with your colleagues from The New Yorker magazine, everyone took a break for several minutes, during which time you were caught masturbating on camera. You were subsequently fired from that job after 27 years of working there, and you, since then have been on leave from CNN. Do I have all that right?”

“You got it all right, sad to say,” Toobin replied.

“Okay, so let’s start there,” Camerota agreed. “To quote Jay Leno, ‘What the hell were you thinking?’”

Toobin then began by saying his actions were “inexplicable” to him, then admitted he “didn’t think people could see” him: “Well, obviously, I wasn’t thinking very well or very much. And it was something that was inexplicable to me. I think, one point, I wouldn’t exactly say in my defense, because nothing is really in my defense; I didn’t think I was on the call. I didn’t think other people could see me.” – READ MORE

