CNN: Undetected Asteroids Could Threaten Earth During Government Shutdown (VIDEO)

Two CNN correspondents claimed during an episode of The Lead with Jake Tapper that an asteroid could potentially threaten the Earth if the government shutdown continues.

CNN correspondent Tom Foreman recalled the time NASA could not monitor “potentially dangerous asteroids” for over two weeks, implying that NASA would not be able to prevent an asteroid attack if it hit Earth while the government shut down.

“In space, that same year, for more than two weeks, NASA reportedly stopped monitoring potentially dangerous asteroids. A big one, by the way, is expected to brush by Earth on February 4th,” Foreman noted.

Forman and CNN anchor/chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper were discussing how federal employees foregoing paychecks and government-funded ventures affected by the government shutdown would impact the economy. – READ MORE

A CNN reporter admitted on Sunday that her network’s obsession with Russia is out of touch with most of the American public.

“I’m so interested to see how the Russia investigation affects things, because so far, out in these districts when you talk to people about Russia, and that’s all we talk about at CNN basically, they say they don’t care,” Maeve Reston, a national politics reporter at CNN, said on “Inside Politics.”

“It doesn’t have any effect on their lives.” – READ MORE

CNN anchor Don Lemon found himself in a pickle Monday night during an interview with Martin Luther King Jr.’s nephew Isaac Newton Farris Jr. while discussing President Donald Trump’s so-called “racism.”

Farris appeared on “CNN Tonight with Don Lemon” to discuss the president’s alleged remarks that some countries are “sh**hole countries” during a closed door meeting on immigration.

Trump-hating Lemon did his best to get Farris to admit the president was racist, but Farris was having none of it.

Farris tried to explain to Lemon that a person could say something that sounded racist, but not actually be a racist. – READ MORE