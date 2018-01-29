CNN Turkey Fake News Goes Viral: ‘American Sniper’ Star Killed In Syria, Pentagon Forced To Deny

On Friday a Middle East regional CNN network reported that American Sniper Chris Kyle had been killed while embedded with US-backed Kurdish forces in Syria by invading Turkish troops, and the story went viral. Or maybe they meant to say actor Bradley Cooper?

The only problem is that the identified US soldier purported to be featured in a photo circulating on social media which is the basis of CNN Turk’s story was actually none other than “American Sniper” actor Bradley Cooper. That’s right, as one classic and sadly all too literally serious headline from Newsweek reads – CNN Turkey Reports ‘American Sniper’ Bradley Cooper Killed In Syria, U.S. Military Denies.

And yes, the Pentagon was forced to issue a quick and urgent denial of the story through US Coalition spokesman Colonel Ryan Dillon, who said Friday: “Reports of two US-Coalition members killed in Afrin are FALSE. Completely UNTRUE.”

According to Newsweek, the fake story began circulating when a pro-YPG account called “Bird Person” tweeted the following on Thursday:

Eski Amerikan özel kuvvetleri askeri YPG'li Zana Rizgar kod adlı Eddie Bragdon Efrîn Buseya dağında yaşanan çatışma esnasında yaşamını yitirdi yolun yolumuza ışık tutacak Şehid Namirin#TwitterKurds #YPG pic.twitter.com/YIFGei8gnQ — Bird Person (@horointuccari) January 25, 2018

Newsweek: “In what’s believed to be the original claim, an account supportive of the Kurdish YPG reported the death of U.S. Special Forces member Eddie Bragdon, a.k.a. Zana Rizgar, instead of the actual individual pictured: U.S. actor Bradley Cooper in the film ‘American Sniper.’ The user later claimed that the post was intended to be satirical and criticized Turkish media for picking it up literally.” – READ MORE

CNN Guest Refers To Blacks As Slaves pic.twitter.com/DLO8paV9OA — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) January 28, 2018

“Ever since the 14th amendment, all people in the United States have been counted, women, children, slave–ugh blacks, non-citizens, etc.”

In a segment that aired over the weekend, a CNN guest accidentally referred to black people as “slaves” while discussing an upcoming decision from the Department of Justice.

Andrew Beveridge, Professor of Sociology at Queens College, appeared on CNN’s “Smerconish” with host Michael Smerconish on Saturday to discuss an upcoming decision from the DOJ about the implications of the department asking people whether they are citizens in the 2020 census. – READ MORE

Immediately following President Trump’s Friday speech before business leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, CNN had the usual knee-jerk reaction to find something to complain about.

Despite the abundance of stories of how Trump’s tax plan has aided dozens of big companies in passing on their saved money to their employees, CNN refused to give Trump credit for the positive economic growth.

CNN International host Christiane Amanpour not only disagreed that Trump should be taking credit for the economy, but claimed that “most” people agreed that President Obama was really the one responsible:

“There’s no doubt that the Davos crowd loves the corporate tax cuts, loves the stock market, loves the fact that the economy is doing well. Most will say that the U.S. economy is building on the Obama years, building out of where it was going since the financial crush,” she claimed. – READ MORE