CNN tries to blame President Trump for exposing top Russian spy, but new reports reveal network got it wrong — and implicate Obama

In an exclusive report Monday, CNN placed at least partial blame on President Donald Trump after the CIA was forced to move to extract a high-level asset with connections to Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2017.

Reporting from the New York Times and Washington Post dispute CNN’s allegations.

According to the Times, the CIA sought to extract the asset in 2016 — prior to Trump becoming president — over exposure concerns after top U.S. officials in the Obama administration “revealed the severity of Russia’s election interference with unusual detail.”

In fact, there is no evidence Trump’s actions, though controversial, compromised the asset, the Times reported (emphasis added):

The decision to extract the informant was driven “in part” because of concerns that Mr. Trump and his administration had mishandled delicate intelligence, CNN reported. But former intelligence officials said there was no public evidence that Mr. Trump directly endangered the source, and other current American officials insisted that media scrutiny of the agency’s sources alone was the impetus for the extraction. – READ MORE