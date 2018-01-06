True Pundit

CNN Tries, Fails to Get Donald Trump Kicked off Twitter

Posted on by
CNN’s Brian Stelter asked Twitter on Tuesday whether President Donald Trump’s tweet threatening North Korea with his “much bigger & more powerful” nuclear button violated the social media network’s terms of service.

Calling Trump’s tweet evidence of “madness,” the host of Reliable Sources clearly hoped not only to obtain an answer to a question, but to see Trump suspended or removed from Twitter.

Stelter and other Trump-haters cited Twitter’s rule against violent threats: “You may not make specific threats of violence or wish for the serious physical harm, death, or disease of an individual or group of people.”

They were disappointed when Twitter said Trump’s tweet was “too vague” a threat to qualify for punishment. – READ MORE

