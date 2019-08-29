CNN to Host Seven-Hour Climate Change Town Hall with 10 Democrat Presidential Candidates

CNN announced on Tuesday it will hold a live, seven-hour “climate crisis” town hall featuring ten of the Democrats seeking the 2020 presidential nomination on Wednesday.

Each candidate, included because they have qualified for the Democratic National Committee-sanctioned September debate, will be given 40 minutes to address questions posed by CNN moderators and members of the audience, according to CNN.

CNN staff will interview each of the candidates during the town hall. The network provided a schedule on each candidate’s appearance:

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro will be interviewed by CNN’s Wolf Blitzer at 5 p.m. ET

Businessman Andrew Yang, who will also be interviewed by Blitzer, will come on at 5:40 p.m.

California Sen. Kamala Harris will be interviewed by CNN’s Erin Burnett at 6:20 p.m.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who will also be interviewed by Burnett, will appear at 7 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will be interviewed by CNN’s Anderson Cooper at 8 p.m.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who will also be interviewed by Cooper, will be on at 8:40 p.m.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren will be interviewed by CNN’s Chris Cuomo at 9:20 p.m.

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who will also be interviewed by Cuomo at 10 p.m.

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke will appear with CNN’s Don Lemon at 10:40 p.m.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker will also be interviewed by Lemon and will come on at 11:20 p.m.

The news outlet said a poll it conducted in April revealed that 96 percent of Democrats want “aggressive action” on climate change. – READ MORE