CNN Stunned to Find Pro-Trump Latinos: We Want ‘Longer and Taller’ Wall

CNN went to the U.S.-Mexico border and actually found–and interviewed–Latinos who support President Donald Trump and his border wall.

On Monday’s Erin Burnett OutFront, CNN’s Miguel Marquez noted that 34% of Latinos approved of Trump in a recent CNN poll. He said, as a puzzled Erin Burnett looked on, that though a majority of Latinos disapprove of Trump, there are plenty who live along the U.S.-Mexico border who support Trump, believe that there is a “national emergency” at the border, and would like to see the size of the border wall “doubled” or “tripled.”

Rolando Rodriguez, who lives a mile from the border in McAllen, Texas, said he wants a 2,600-mile border wall that is “longer and taller.”

When asked how much taller he wants the border wall to be, Rodriguez replied, “twice as much at least.”

Rodriguez, who said he supports Trump because of religious issues and “border politics,” added that he believes that the border wall will be a barrier for the “bad people” and not the “good people.” – READ MORE