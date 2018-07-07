CNN Stelter: Donald Trump ‘threat’ is an ’emergency’ (VIDEO)

CNN’s Brian Stelter is dropping any semblance of impartial journalism to promote his personal politics.

It’s not exactly a breaking news shocker, but he made it official at the Aspen Ideas Festival last week, when he alleged the president is “poisoning the American people.”

“Why is this a moment we should be so concerned about?” NPR’s David Folkenflik asked Stelter during a panel discussion.

“Because the most powerful people in the world are trying to destroy our news organizations,” said Stelter, host of CNN’s Reliable Sources.

“The president is trying to destroy our news organizations. That has never happened in our nation’s history, as far as I’m aware.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1